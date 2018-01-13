Kobe Bryant Will Produce & Host New ESPN Basketball Series Detail

Kobe Bryant has the championship pedigree and knowledge to examine the vast world of basketball like none other, and a new series hosted and produced by the future Hall of Famer is coming soon. Bryant will serve as the writer and mind behind a new ESPN series, Details, which is billed as a basketball analysis show.

ESPN made the announcement Friday (Jan. 12) during the Television Critics Association Press Tour event. The venture was struck between the sports network and Bryant’s Granity Studios operation.

More from ESPN’s media team:

In Detail, viewers will experience unparalleled game observations from Bryant as if he were one of the players featured in an ESPN game played the day before. As one of this generation’s leading basketball minds, Bryant will provide a perspective aimed at helping young athletes, players and coaches see the game in a different way.

“Studying game film is how the best get better. It’s the university for a master’s degree in basketball.” said Bryant. “I learned how to study film from the best coaches of all time – Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. Detail provides an opportunity to teach that skill to the next generation on large platform with ESPN.”

Detail will make its debut towards the tail end of the 2017-2018 NBA season according to the press release.

