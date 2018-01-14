Actor Aziz Ansari Accused Of Sexual Assault, Twitter Debates

Master of None actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault. A 23-year-old photographer has accused Ansari of violating her after a date.
The woman detailed her story to Babe. The photographer recounts meeting Ansari at a party and eventually going out on a date that didn’t go as planner for her.
“The woman — who remains anonymous — claims she went on a date with him last year and ended up in his Tribeca apartment. She claims he almost immediately began kissing, fondling and undressing her and then said he was going to grab a condom. The woman says she asked him to slow down, but he continued and performed oral sex on her.
She says when he started sticking his fingers in her throat she used “verbal and non-verbal cues” to indicate her discomfort.
The woman says Ansari doesn’t know if he got the message, but when it eventually registered she said he said, “Of course, it’s only fun if we’re both having fun.”
She says Ansari continued to push himself on her. She says she eventually left in tears.”
The accuser says she came forward because she saw Ansari rocking a Times Up pin at the Golden Globes.
Needless to say, Twitter has been debating these revelations. See some of the varied reactions below and on the flip.
FREE ADVICE, don’t defend the indefensible, though. Tell us what you think in the comments.
