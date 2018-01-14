Actor Aziz Ansari Accused Of Sexual Assault, Twitter Debates

Master of None actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault. A 23-year-old photographer has accused Ansari of violating her after a date.

The woman detailed her story to Babe. The photographer recounts meeting Ansari at a party and eventually going out on a date that didn’t go as planner for her.

Reports TMZ:

“The woman — who remains anonymous — claims she went on a date with him last year and ended up in his Tribeca apartment. She claims he almost immediately began kissing, fondling and undressing her and then said he was going to grab a condom. The woman says she asked him to slow down, but he continued and performed oral sex on her.

She says when he started sticking his fingers in her throat she used “verbal and non-verbal cues” to indicate her discomfort.

The woman says Ansari doesn’t know if he got the message, but when it eventually registered she said he said, “Of course, it’s only fun if we’re both having fun.”

She says Ansari continued to push himself on her. She says she eventually left in tears.”

The accuser says she came forward because she saw Ansari rocking a Times Up pin at the Golden Globes.

Needless to say, Twitter has been debating these revelations. See some of the varied reactions below and on the flip.

FREE ADVICE, don’t defend the indefensible, though. Tell us what you think in the comments.

I talked to a girl who says she went on a date with @azizansari in an exclusive for @babedotnet. She told me, "It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had." I believe her. #TimesUp #MeToo #AzizAnsari https://t.co/p7q0fjSsh0 — Katie Way (@k80way) January 13, 2018

I feel like this will get lost in the convo about if Aziz Ansari Did Sexual Assault – but that feeling when you you shut down and stop responding, and the guy just keeps going and you realize that he doesn't care if you're in your body or not? It's awful too. — Melinda Taub (@MelindaTaub) January 14, 2018

This case with Aziz Ansari is just further proof of how prevalent sexual assault is in our society. Even the so-called “nice guys” are often at the root of the issue. It’s particularly troubling because Ansari is someone who capitalized off of respecting women. https://t.co/UYXPsXEfcI — Kelly (@kellyblaus) January 14, 2018

CONTINuED

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »