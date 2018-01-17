Gucci Mane & Lil Baby ft. Marlo “The Load,” 6ix9ine ft. Fetty Wap & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Keke” & More | Daily Visuals 1.16.17

After taking a break from the rap scene to enjoy married life Gucci Mane makes his return to the video scene and he’s brought some of his homies with him.

In Gucci’s “The Load” he and Lil Baby link up with Marlo to politic at a warehouse while awaiting a truckload of something. What’s in the truck? Who knows. It’s probably a bunch of extra Gucci clones.

Back in NYC 6ix9ine takes a break from beefing with Casanova to link up with Fetty Wap and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and cause a ruckus in their video to “Keke.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and come joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young M.A, Offset, and more.

