Coco Austin Ripped To Tiny Alabaster Shreds For Claiming She Pioneered Big Booty Craze

Coco Austin, the wife of Ice-T, exploded onto the modeling scene becoming known for her curves despite their questionable origins. In a recent Instagram post, Coco says she helped paved the way for big booty to be accepted in the modeling world and Twitter ripped her to alabaster shreds for the comments.

“I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful,” Coco wrote in the Instagram post. “[T]his was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze.”

Coco wisely gave Jennifer Lopez her props for having one of the most coveted bottoms in entertainment during her rise in the post and even gave it up for Buffie The Body among a couple of other models who were not considered rail thin. And as shared by our good friends over at Bossip, big booty media figure Deelishis had a little something to say about Coco’s comments.

Some users on Twitter have reacted, and some of it isn’t pretty. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Lol at Coco saying she paved the way for thick girls. Sis is white… pic.twitter.com/cIjicnOYQ4 — Yvonne (@yvonnevictoriaa) January 15, 2018

Coco Austin claims she created 'the derriere phenomenon' http:/@DailyMailCeleb What,she meant to say,is she paved d way,4 white girls to GET TIT, BUTT INJECTIONS AND PLASTIC SURGERY😉come on man,who u kidding,like dat BLONDE RAPPER,FROM DOWN UNDER,WHO BEEN UNDER THE D knife👏i — King Photographer (@kingphotointl1) January 15, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »