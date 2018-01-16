Lil Wayne, Common & Other Hip-Hop Stars Salute Martin Luther King Jr.

The national holiday celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place Monday (Jan. 15) with many across the nation using the time to perform acts of service or simply a day off from the rat race. Some of Hip-Hop’s biggest and brightest stars took to social media to honor the iconic civil rights leader, sharing quotes and other factoids.

“Dear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Thank GOD for your life, your heart, your dignity, your sacrifice, your spirit, your charm, your dreams [and] your light that you used to Better all mankind. You helped the world to see we are All GODs Children connected by the thread of humanity,” wrote Common in an early morning tweet.

Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike and more all shared similar posts on Monday. We’ve collected a few for viewing below and on the following pages.

Dear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Thank GOD for your life, your heart, your dignity, your sacrifice, your spirit, your charm, your dreams + your light that you used to Better all mankind. You helped the world to see we are All GODs Children connected by the thread of humanity. — COMMON (@common) January 15, 2018

I have a picture of you in my room so I can have a vision to aspire to. I listen to your words because I recognize this world is in chaos + they bring me a peace only An Angel could bring. I was asked what I thought you would be doing in this present day with where the world is. — COMMON (@common) January 15, 2018

And I Replied Dr. King is Still With Us Doing the work in this day + Age because his Spirit, his heart, his ways live in us + are what many of us Carry on this Path to Equality and Justice. We Love You. Happy Birthday To Ya. #ThankYouMLK50 — COMMON (@common) January 15, 2018

