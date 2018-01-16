Lil Wayne, Common & Other Hip-Hop Stars Salute Martin Luther King Jr.

The national holiday celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place Monday (Jan. 15) with many across the nation using the time to perform acts of service or simply a day off from the rat race. Some of Hip-Hop’s biggest and brightest stars took to social media to honor the iconic civil rights leader, sharing quotes and other factoids.
“Dear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Thank GOD for your life, your heart, your dignity, your sacrifice, your spirit, your charm, your dreams [and] your light that you used to Better all mankind. You helped the world to see we are All GODs Children connected by the thread of humanity,” wrote Common in an early morning tweet.
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike and more all shared similar posts on Monday. We’ve collected a few for viewing below and on the following pages.
