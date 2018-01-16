We Have A Date: Insider Spills The Beans On Possible Launch Date For The Samsung Galaxy S9

Just a few days ago there were rumblings in the smartphone world that Samsung newest model in their flagship smartphone the Galaxy S9’s announcement and the launch date was not far away. Thanks to an insider we now have a possible launch date for Samsung’s answer to iPhone X and Pixel 2.

There was hope that Samsung would pull the cover off the S9 model at this years CES convention but unfortunately, that was not the case. BUT as a consolation prize, Samsung’s mobile chief operator, DJ Koh announced that the two highly anticipated phones will launch and be available for purchase at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show held in Barcelona Spain. That announcement could be received as tentative but today, thanks to an insider that announcement seem to be solid.

A “trustworthy leaker” named Evan Blass let the news go on Twitter that a “C-level” executive of a major case manufacturing company revealed that the go-to-market schedule for the S9 and S9 Plus. The launch is set for February 26th, pre-orders begin March 1st and ship/releases March 16th. Noticeably that February 26th launch day is, in fact, the first day of this year’s Mobile World Congress.

According to a C-level executive at a major casemaker, the go-to-market schedule for Galaxy S9 / S9+ is as follows: Launch – 2/26

Pre-orders – 3/1

Ships/releases – 3/16 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 16, 2018

If your looking at the dates a bit confused you are not alone, Samsung is known for announcing their Galaxy S phone models a day before the trade show actually kicks off. Doesn’t mean they are not doing things a bit differently this time around with the S9 and S9 Plus. Galaxy owners should be excited regardless in spite of the confusion on which day they decide to hold their first unpacking press event of the new year.

This news hasn’t been verified by Samsung yet and we caution you to be cautiously optimistic about this “leak”. We can’t wait to see what Samsung is working with on the S9 and S9 Plus.

