Sen. Cory Booker Spit Fire At DHS Secretary Over Sh*thole President Remarks

Cory Booker, the junior U.S. Senator from New Jersey, became a trending topic on Twitter after he delivered remarks at a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Booker slammed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after she claimed she didn’t hear President Donald Trump refer to Africa and Haiti as “sh*thole countries.”

Raw Story writes:

“The commander in chief, in an Oval Office meeting, referring to people from African countries and Haitians with the most vile and vulgar language — that language festers,” Booker said. “When ignorance and bigotry is alive with power, it’s a dangerous force in our country. Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

Booker also listed off all the hate crimes committed by white nationalists recently — ranging from Dylann Roof’s 2015 massacre at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and the white nationalist riots that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer — and questioned the president’s commitment to stopping such crimes.

Check out the video of Senator Booker spitting that fire below. Hit the flip to see Twitter reactions.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »