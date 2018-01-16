Nelly Cops To Consensual Unprotected Sex With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Nelly and the pesky allegation of rape was thought to be buried after the woman in the case refused to testify, but a new wrinkle in the matter has sprung up that might not be favorable for his current relationship. The “Country Grammar” star admitted to having unprotected sex with Monique Greene while asserting the woman removed her own clothing in the encounter last fall.

The Jasmine Brand exclusively reports:

In the police documents, both Nelly and Monique have different accounts of what allegedly happened the evening of the incident. In docs, Nelly (who is a relationship with Platinum Life reality star Shantel Jackson) is said to have told police that they had consensual, oral and vaginal sex. He says that Greene removed her own clothing and that he did not use a condom. The 43-year-old artist says that he did not ejaculate. He claimed that the woman only got upset because she thought he was involved with one of his dancers, who was also on the bus at the time.

The account differs greatly from Greene’s version, who said that the rapper ejaculated inside her and on her person. She adds that Nelly offered her over $2,000 in cash to remain on the bus but was shoved off.

Nelly’s camp plans to sue Greene for damages. Nothing has come forth regarding the rapper’s relationship with Jackson or if this matter had any ill effect on their union.

Photo: WENN.com