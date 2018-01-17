White On White Crime: Danielle Bregoli Disses Iggy Azalea In New Struggle Song

White on white crime is very real. For example, Danielle Bregoli, who now raps under the name Bhad Bhabie but will forever be the Cash Me Outside girl, just dissed fellow white female rapper Iggy Azalea in song.

We listened to the first 30 seconds of the struggle tune and decided we had better ways to spend fleeting moments of our lives. However, TMZ is reporting details:

The “Cash Me Outside” girl slams Iggy in a remix of her hit song, now featuring YBN Nahmir, Rich the Kid and Asian Doll — a snippet of which has been obtained by TMZ.

In one of Danielle’s verses, she goes in on Iggy by saying … “Bitch don’t compare me to Iggy // That old hoe is washed, And I’m lit // Wouldn’t pay her to wash up my whip.”

It sounds like Bhad Bhabie — Danielle’s rap persona — has been likened to the Aussie MC … and BB doesn’t like it. The only similarity, really, is that they’re both white female rappers.”

Listen for yourself below. If you dare.

Photo: Getty