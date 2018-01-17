Polo Snow Beach Returns January 25, Officially

Don’t say we didn’t tell y’all. Polo Snow Beach—the coveted, snowboarding inspired collection—officially returns January 25.

Today (January 16), Ralph Lauren announced a capsule collection that will feature reissued pieces and items inspired by the gear that first dropped in 1993.

That means that the holy grail Snow Beach pullover jacket rocked by Raekwon The Chef will be available, without the need to worry about a stain that isn’t ever coming out or it disintegrating due to poor upkeep if you copped an OG on the resale market.

The collection will available January 25 at the Prince flagship store and Opening Ceremony in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. If you’re not in NYC, the gear will also be available online right here, so make your wi-fi collection is on point. No word yet if Jimmy Jazz will also carry items as the retailer did with the Stadium Collection back in September.

Also worth noting is that a Black & White collection billed as a “modern reinterpretation of the Snow Beach aesthetic” will be available at the same aforementioned spots starting February 1.

Peep some photos of 2018 Polo Snow Beach collection below and on the following pages. Good hunting.

