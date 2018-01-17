Lupita Nyong’o Shares Deets On Black Panther’s Nakia Character [VIDEO]

Lupita Nyong’o will soon grace movie theater screens for the upcoming Marvel superhero film Black Panther as part of the fierce all-female Dora Milaje, who serve as bodyguards for King T’Challa. Nyong’o appeared on an episode of Disney Channel’s Movie Surfers to reveal more about Nakia in a new featurette.

The quick video features Nyong’o sharing that Nakia is also an undercover spy who works on behalf of the Black Panther, and appears to have quite a prominent role in the film. With intense fight scenes and loads of action, Nyong’o is seen performing some moves as Nakia and the Movie Surfers team reenacted some of the fight training in another segment of the featurette.

The video then goes into a trailer for Black Panther, reminding viewers that the film hits theaters on February 16.

Check out Lupita Nyong’o breaking down her Black Panther character Nakia in the clip below.

—

Photo: WENN.com