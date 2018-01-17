Jordan Brand Unveils Spring 2018 Collection [Photos]

Jordan Brand has unveiled its Spring 2018 collection and it’s loaded with plenty of must cop items. Some of the sure to be highly sought after kicks include Air Jordan 1 “Bred” toes, an “Olive” Air Jordan 13 and the return of the Air Jordan 16 in “Sport Royal.”

2018 marks the 23 anniversary of the Air Jordan X. Besides that making many heads feel old, the shoe gets a pair of colorways that pays homage to its legacy. The Air Jordan X will drop in a “Cool Grey” colorway for the first time as well as an “I’m Back” colorway that pays homage to his return to the NBA court after (temporary) retirement.

Check out detailed pics of some of the shoes from Jordan Brand’s Spring 2018 Collection below and on the following pages.

Air Jordan X “I’m Back”

Air Jordan XIII Olive

Air Jordan 1 Sport Royal

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Jordan Brand

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »