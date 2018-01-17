Amber Rose Is Reducing Her Size 36H Breasts

Amber Rose made her mark in entertainment not only for the famous men she was connected to but also her jaw-dropping curves. Today, the social media star and curvy vixen will undergo surgery to reduce her size 36H breasts after hinting at the procedure last year.

Rose shared the news with her fans via an Instagram Story post and posted a clip of her talking with her surgeon as well. Despite the trepidation, she was faced back in July, it appears all systems are a go to get the work done.

While fans on her page didn’t want her to go through the procedure, the post below proves it’s all but a done deal. However, most of her followers are supporting the choice and giving her nothing but positive energy.

But let’s face it, Amber Rose has given us quite a bit to look at over the years and now it’s time she reclaims her body for comfort instead of ours.

Check out some recent images of Amber Rose on the following pages.

Thank you @garthfishermd 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:39am PST

