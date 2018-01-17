From Downtown: ‘NBA Jam’ Is Possibly Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

NBA Jam is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary (doesn’t that make you feel old? ) and with the renewed fascination with everything from the 90’s this news of one of the staple video games from that era possibly returning should get everyone excited. There is a strong possibility that you will be hearing the voice of Tim Kitzrow screaming “he’s on fire” from your hi-definition TV soon with the return of iconic two-on-two basketball video game according to an ESPN report.

Boomshakalaka!

Kitzrow may have spilled the beans on his involvement in a possible remake of the two-on-two classic in the ESPN report. Kitzrow tells ESPN: “I can’t speak anything to the specifics, but I can tell you there is movement in the works to get it done for the 25th year. So I’m hoping that we get a remake that does justice to the original.”

Ohhhhh my!

Now for those you of you too young to remember, NBA Jam first came out in 1993 and was created by Mark Turmell. The game featured two of the best players from each team to face off against each other. The game didn’t play like your typical basketball simulation and had players literally performing ridiculous dunks and hitting shots from insane distances (pre-Steph Curry), Turmell revealed that he and his sound guy scoured newspapers (there was no internet) to make those selections hence explaining how Mike Iuzzolino (google him) made it into the game.Another juicy tidbit Turmell shared being a hardcore Detroit Piston’s fan at the time he installed a code to make it difficult for Jordan-less Chicago Bulls to beat his team in a close game because it would be hard for them to make a last-second shot.

Well, ain’t that some cheating nonsense.

Turmell was also a secret playable character as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Will ‘The Fresh Prince’ Smith, Mortal Kombat characters Sub Zero, Reptile, Raiden, Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch, George Clinton, and many others.

Kirtzkow also revealed the game will be made by Microsoft even though EA still owns the rights to the game and already rebooted the game back in 2010. Sadly the games original creator will not be onboard for the remake which also extremely odd. The game that paved the way for many other two-on-two simulations will make its return later this year. So start the debate about who should and who shouldn’t be in the game in the comments below.

—

Photo: WENN