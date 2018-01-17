Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, and U2 Added To Performers At The Grammy Awards

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are only a few weeks away and while most of the culture is excited about seeing Cardi B make her truly mainstream appearance.

Rolling Stone is reporting that Kung-Fu Kenny, Kendrick Lamar has been added to the long list of performers for the 2018 awards show.

Along with the DAMN. rapper, the Grammys also added performances by Elton John, U2, and Sam Smith. But we’re really just excited about that Kendrick will be performing at the awards show in New York City on January 28th.

The Compton rapper will be joining the likes of the aforementioned Cardi B, fellow TDE label mate SZA, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, and “Despacito” creators Fonsi and Daddy Yankee amongst others.

Kendrick himself is up for seven Grammy Awards including Record of The Year for “Humble” and Album of The Year for DAMN.

According to Rolling Stone themselves DAMN. was by all means 2017’s best album outgunning projects from Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, and yes the King of The North himself, Drake. Will that translate into an actual Grammy for Album of The Year? We shall see but we’re not going to hold our breaths.

