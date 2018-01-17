Avión Tequila Fully Acquired By Pernod Ricard, Jeezy To Remain Highly Involved

Jeezy just caught the sweetest of licks. Today (Jan. 17), Pernod Ricard announced it has acquired Avión Spirits LLC, which owns the tequila brand Avión, where the Atlanta rapper serves as Multicultural Advisor.

No worries, Jeezy, as well as founder Ken Austin and President Jenna Fagnan, will remain highly involved with the brand at least through 2020.

“When I first became involved with Tequila Avión in 2013, I knew it had enormous potential on a global scale,” said Jeezy via a press statement. “This next step with Pernod Ricard USA and continued partnership with Founder and Chairman, Ken Austin, will allow us to continue to grow the brand on the worldwide stage.”

Pernod Ricard owns other spirits like Absolut, Jameson and Seagram’s.

That’s mighty fine company to keep. Jeezy’s latest album, Pressure, is out now.

—

Photo: Avion