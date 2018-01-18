Colin Kaepernick Is One Donation Away From Completing His $1M Pledge

Colin Kaepernick continues to demonstrate that he is truly a man of the people. He confirmed his one million dollar pledge is near completion.

On January, 16 the former NFL star took to Twitter to give an update regarding his donation program. “Tomorrow, I’ll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I’m excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far on http://www.kaepernick7.com # MillionDollarPledge # 10for10.”

Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far on https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 pic.twitter.com/w47VUBZDSQ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 16, 2018

The post included some footage from prior community events his non-profit organization has hosted included him personally distributing custom suits outside of a New York parole office to the unemployed.

Today he shed light on the game plan for the remaining $100,000 and it involves some of his sports peers in the #$10For10 challenge. Colin will be matching donations of $10,000 dollars to the charity of their choice. First to step up is NBA all-star Kevin Durant.

“My brother Kevin Durant @ KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. # MillionDollarPledge # 10for10 http://Kaepernick7.com” he declared via Twitter.

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

KD expressed his sincere thanks to Colin for his work off the field. “Thank you for all that you do brother @ Kaepernick7.”

Thank you for all that you do brother @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/1KYcjBEqdY — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2018

In September 2016 Kaep announced his pledge to donate 1 million dollars to various charities that work in oppressed communities. “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position and make the kind of money I do, and I have to help these people. I have to help these communities. It’s not right that they’re not put in the position to succeed or given the opportunities to succeed.”

You can view the outline of donations thus far, which has included a $34,000 dollar donation J-Cole’s Dreamville Foundation, here.

Via CNN

—

Photo: WENN.com