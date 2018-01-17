Chunky President: President Donald Trump’s Weight Sparks “Girther” Trend

President Donald Trump boasted about his physical and mental condition at various points during his presidential campaign and in recent times. After White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson listed the former business mogul at 6’3 and 239 pounds, skeptics have slammed the big reveal and sparked the term “girther” that made its rounds on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

What makes this an especially rich moment is that Trump has famously shamed people for their weight while not exactly looking quite like the Adonis-like figure he imagines himself to be. Playing on Trump’s zany “birther” moment in attempting to get President Barack Obama to prove his U.S. citizenship, the “girther” trend picked up quite a bit of steam on Twitter.

We’ve collected some of best “Girther” tweets below and on the following pages. Hit up the #Girther and #GirtherMovement hashtags to join in or see more.

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

L: Vikings running back Latavius Murray. R: Donald Trump. Both listed officially at 6'3"/235 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/nGEB0VdK33 — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) January 16, 2018

So, Trump, how about you go bungee-jumping, & we'll set the cord tension for 239 lbs, ok?#Girther #GirtherMovement — Pat Gardner (@originalissue) January 17, 2018

Weird. This full length photo of 6‘1“ President Obama taken January 20, 2017 and a 71-year-old miracle of nature that somehow grew two inches in just one year. #GirtherGate #GirtherMovement pic.twitter.com/S6Hn6v5xJw — The Baxter Bean (@TheBaxterBean) January 17, 2018

Photo: WENN.com

