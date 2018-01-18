Sunken Finances: Tony Yayo Owes $2.8 Million In Taxes

Tony Yayo might have the biggest beef of his life with Uncle Sam. The IRS is claiming he owes almost a few million dollars in back taxes.

In an exclusive report by Bossip, the Queens native was recently hit with two warrants totaling $2,764,998.43. According to the New York State Department of Taxation Tony has racked up quite a large tab of unpaid taxes stemming from 2008 and has been unresponsive after several attempts to speak to him or someone on his team.

Typically the Internal Revenue Service will still try to work with the debtor to collect payment once the warrant is issued but if Yayo continues to ignore their attempts, usually seizing property and personal income is their next step.

Even more interesting is that the Department of Taxation lists their top 250 delinquent taxpayers in New York and the “So Seductive” rapper is slotted as number 26 on the most wanted lineup. Additionally, his Long Island home is under foreclosure after several missed mortgage payments.

This is not the first time the G-Unit camp has faced tax problems. In 2015, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy when a judge ordered him to pay Rick Ross’s former girlfriend $7 million dollars for exposing her sex tape.

