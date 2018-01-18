Cut The Check: YouTube Partners With Kevin Durant For Sports-Related Content

Kevin Durant, love him or hate him, is extremely popular on his YouTube page. Fans flock to his channel just to get a peek into the 2017 NBA Finals champion/MVP life and learn more about him through q&a sessions.

So it should come as no surprise that YouTube wants to tap into that popularity by announcing a partnership with Durant’s start-up company Thirty Five Media to create more sports-related content.

Cha-ching

No details such as dollar amount and length of the deal have been revealed but according to the CNET report, but we are sure Durant will be bringing home some coins. Sports have become a major lure helping companies such as Facebook and Amazon bring more eyes to their original content. Facebook is already ahead of the game with individual deals with Ball family for their Ball In The Family show which pulls in an astounding 32 million viewers in its second season and Marshawn Lynch’s show No Script. New England Patriots’ star QB, Tom Brady is up next this month with his own 6-part documentary giving fans a rare look into his life.

There is no guarantee that Durant’s show will do the same numbers as those shows but it’s definitely a risk worth taking. Durant is currently the 12th most popular athlete on social media according to MVPindex his social media antics might have something to do with that, but his backstory could still draw in viewers to see his story.

We are interested to see what Durant and YouTube will cook up together with this new deal.

—

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images