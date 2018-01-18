Cardi B Signs A Movie Deal

Cardi B went from Instagram star to reality TV star to rap star. Could the movies be next?

The regular shmegular girl from the Bronx has reportedly inked a movie deal, so it just may be possible.

Reports TMZ:

“We’re told the “Bartier Cardi” singer begins filming in March, so seeing her on the silver screen might happen sooner than you think.

No word what the film’s called or how much she’s getting for it, but it must be a ton. One source told us … because of filming, Cardi’s had to turn down other gigs in March that would’ve made her between $100k-$200k. Translation … although we don’t know how much she’ll make on the movie, it’s not gonna be pocket change.”

Cardi’s 2017 was one for the ages. 2018 may be even greater.

