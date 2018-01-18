Delta Sigma Theta Getting Sued For Giving Reality Star The Boot

Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc. does not play. The Black Greek-lettered organization kicked Priyanka Banks out after she allegedly put DST in a less than positive light on a VH1 show called Sorority Sisters.

Now, Banks, who was a member via the Beta Eta chapter at Alabama State, is suing DST. Yes, Banks is suing her own sorority because that makes all the sense (#sarcasm).

The Jasmine Brand reports that Banks filed a complaint with the Eastern District of New York. She allegedly learned she got expelled from the organization via “a random Facebook posting” and also claims she never received formal communication from DST saying she was a wrap.

Banks is reportedly suing for defamation, breach of contract and negligence, and is seeking punitive damages.

Surely Banks feels a way that DST publishes a running list of expelled members on their official website? Banks is listed as being expelled since January 2015. Being on said expulsion list means, “all individuals listed in this section must refrain from wearing any paraphernalia or using any merchandise that includes references to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., its symbols or logos.”

Cold world.

Photo: Prince Williams/Getty