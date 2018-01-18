Shaq’s Son Snubbed From McDonald’s All-American Team, Offered Words Of Encouragement

Shareef O’Neal, the son of legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal, is one of the top high school basketball stars in the nation and will play at the University of Arizona for his college career. The younger O’Neal was snubbed by the McDonald’s All-American Game team selection board but got some words of support from Dad, LeBron James, and even Matt Barnes.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), the 18-year-old O’Neal tweeted that the fact he didn’t make the All-American team hurt him but sounded as if he’ll use the snub as motivation.

Everything can’t go perfect ! I just gotta move on.. this hurt me but it ain’t stopping me #SAIYANMOVEMENTACTIVATED — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 16, 2018

“Everything can’t go perfect ! I just gotta move on.. this hurt me but it ain’t stopping me,” O’Neal tweeted. Despite his five-star Rivals rating, only 24 players are selected and O’Neal is ranked at No. 28 according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

James wrote in an Instagram post caption with O’Neal’s photo, “Nephew listen, Even though we all know you should have made that McDonalds game use it as motivation to prove not to those who didn’t vote you in, not to those who is actually in the game but more importantly to yourself that u belong!”

Dad O’Neal also had some strong words for his son, sharing a photo of himself at the 1989 game alongside his son’s photo.

“McDonalds all American team took one guy from the west cool, that’s cool son ,no more mr nice guy it’s on now,” Shaq wrote.

In an especially revolutionary move, retired NBA player Matt Barnes is officially boycotting McDonald’s and no longer buying his sons the coveted Chicken McNuggets after the O’Neal snub. Hey, kids really love those things so that’s pretty big news!

