Porn Star Stormy Daniels Shared Gritty Details Of Affair With President Trump

Stormy Daniels, a veteran porn star, found her name in headlines of late after it came out that President Donald Trump‘s legal team paid her a sum of money to keep their affair silent. Daniels shared details of the affair in an unpublished story from 2011, which revealed that Trump and Daniels kicked off the first of their romps back in 2006.

In Touch, which nabbed the interview in 2011 before the non-disclosure agreement was signed, exclusively writes:

Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” while discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” Stormy recalled, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together.

Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep the details mum. The Trump camp has yet to speak on the interview.

In Touch ran the entire 5,000-word piece in its entirety available on newsstands now.

—

Photo: WENN.com