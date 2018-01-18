Homeless Stunna: Birdman Ordered To Leave Miami Mansion

The financial woes that have besieged Cash Money Records boss Birdman continue to surface, this time involving his Miami mansion. After defaulting on a loan, the artist born Bryan Williams has been ordered by a court judge to hand over the keys to his lavish $14.5 million home.

The Blast exclusively reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Cash Money founder was ordered to immediately surrender possession of all keys and security system access to his 7-bed 11-bath 20,000 sq ft compound.

Birdman has been embroiled in a lawsuit with a company named EMG Transfer Agent who accused the producer of defaulting on a $12 million loan. The mansion — which was bought for $14.5 million in 2012 — was put up as collateral for the loan.

The court appointed person that will take control of the residence will also receive all contracts, leases, rental agreements, fixtures furniture and equipment … which includes the super comfy recliners in the theater room and the golden chairs in the luxurious foyer.

The outlet adds that the home can be leased or rented until the case is finalized. Birdman has yet to speak on the matter publicly.

