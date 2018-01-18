Cardi B, Migos & Miguel Headline D.C.’s 2018 Broccoli City Music Festival

The annual Broccoli City Music Festival is one of the hottest tickets in Washington, D.C., and this year will prove no different. This April, Cardi B, Migos, Miguel and many other developing music acts will grace the stages of the popular event which also serves to raise awareness on protecting the environment and health practices.

Joining the aforementioned headliners will be rising soul stars Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. Nipsey Hussle and Rich The Kid will also take the stage, along with opening act HoodCelebrity and energetic local rapper LightShow reappearing yet again at the festival after rocking the event n times past

This year’s event marks the sixth year in operation and the first collaboration between the festival and Live Nation Urban. Broccoli Fest was created in conjunction with Earth Day and to bring green living awareness to the community.

This year, a second-annual “Broccoli City Week” will focus on a variety of events before the epic Saturday show that kicks off on April 28.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (Jan. 19) at 10 AM ET. Details for the show can be found here.

Photo: Broccoli City