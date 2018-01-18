adidas Releasing Next Gen Basketball Sneaker With The Crazy BYW [Photos]

For the past few years, adidas has been steadily gaining ground on Nike for sneaker game supremacy. From the looks of their latest model, the Crazy BYW, they’re not taking their foot off the pedal.

Featuring a 3-part podular midsole that includes that fan favorite BOOST cushioning, the BYW boasts some next level baller technology in which each pod acts as its own entity, hence, “enhancing movement to bring a new level of and comfort to lifestyle basketball.” In other words the “a” in adidas stands for “aliens” because who else can construct such out of this world mechanism. Kind of justifies the $170 price tag.

Check out pics of the adidas Crazy BYW below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come January 27 at select boutiques or simply wait to grab a pair on February 16 when it goes global.

—

Photo: adidas

