Common, Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins Unite As August Greene, Drop Single Featuring Brandy

There’s a new supergroup in town. Today (Jan. 18), Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins have announced that they have united under the moniker August Greene.

This isn’t a spur of the moment thing since they also dropped a new single, called “Optimistic,” featuring Brandy, while their self-titled album will be out March 9.

The song’s groove liberally interpolates Sounds of Blackness’ hit of the same name.

Common, Glasper and Riggins won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Letter to the Free” from Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. Now the renowned musicians have formally combined forces and they hope to boast “themes of optimism and black excellence.”

Sold.

Listen to “Optimistic” below. The August Greene album will be available via Amazon Music.

—

Photo: Getty