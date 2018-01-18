Curvy Cup Of Hot Chocolate Funeral Fox Will Definitely Keep You Warm [PHOTOS]

Funeral Fox is a hell of a name for a model, but we’ll take it means something along the lines of that she slays. Whatever the deeper meaning behind her name, the sultry New Jersey model is a curvy cup of hot chocolate that’ll definitely keep you warm.
Not much is known about Funeral Fox but she’s apparently been at the modeling game for a while and has worked for a number of brands along with video appearances. We came across her stunning good looks by way of the Secret Society Instagram page and wanted to know more. A look over at her page features FF at various angles showing off her drop-dead looks. Yes, that pun was intended.
Check out images of the lovely Funeral Fox below and on the following pages. Check out our other Baes & Baddies entries here.
S. A. T. U. R. D. A. Y. #blackbarbie #melaninpoppin #blackgirlsrock #brownskingirls #ssxo #melanin #instafashion #njmodel #nymodel #brownskin #myblackisbeautiful #melaninonfleek #blackslayingit #glow #chocolatewomen #darkskinfeed #jerseygirl #jersey #blackandbeautiful #blackandproud #melaninbeauty #blackwomen #chocolategirls
—
Photo: Instagram