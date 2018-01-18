Home > News

Curvy Cup Of Hot Chocolate Funeral Fox Will Definitely Keep You Warm [PHOTOS]

This beauty is definitely worth a second and third look.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted January 18, 2018
Leave a comment

Funeral Fox is a hell of a name for a model, but we’ll take it means something along the lines of that she slays. Whatever the deeper meaning behind her name, the sultry New Jersey model is a curvy cup of hot chocolate that’ll definitely keep you warm.

Not much is known about Funeral Fox but she’s apparently been at the modeling game for a while and has worked for a number of brands along with video appearances. We came across her stunning good looks by way of the Secret Society Instagram page and wanted to know more. A look over at her page features FF at various angles showing off her drop-dead looks. Yes, that pun was intended.

Check out images of the lovely Funeral Fox below and on the following pages. Check out our other Baes & Baddies entries here.

Pink Smoke @funeralfox #ssxo . 📸 @nimihendrix

A post shared by SSXO (@secretsocietyxo) on

I see you 😜

A post shared by Funeral Fox 🇭🇹 (@funeralfox) on

Photo: Instagram

instagram , Model , models

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE