Top Dawg Entertainment’s SiR Drops New LP November [LISTEN]

Top Dawg Entertainment singer and songwriter SiR has toiled behind the scenes for years, culminating in his big break in working with the rising West Coast camp. The Inglewood, California native dropped his second full-length album, November, which serves as his second project for the TDE label.

The artist born Sir Darryl Faris dropped his debut album, Seven Sundays, on the Fresh Selects label. After working with TDE’s Jay Rock and Isiah Rashad on a pair of features, SiR was signed to the label in January 2017, dropping his EP HER TOO the following month.

With November, SiR lays down more of his smooth vocals and carrying the load nearly by himself. The 11–track album has two features with TDE’s Schoolboy Q on “Something Foreign” and British artist Etta Bond on “Something New.”

Production from Mndsgn, DJ Khalil, and others help round out November‘s lush sounds. Check out the stream of the project via Spotify below.

Photo: TDE