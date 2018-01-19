Dave Chappelle Dodges Olivia Munn’s Critique Of Louis C.K. Jokes

Dave Chappelle turned heads after saying that the women who accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual harassment and misconduct of having a “brittle spirit” which naturally didn’t go over well with some. The popular funnyman was out on the town and approached about actress Olivia Munn’s quip of calling him “tone deaf” for the jokes.

TMZ reports:

Dave was out with his pal, John Mayer, Wednesday night — hitting Craig’s and Delilah in WeHo — when we asked him about Olivia calling him “tone deaf” for his jokes about Louis C.K. and sexual harassment. If you missed it … Dave said Louis’ alleged victims had a “brittle spirit,” among other things.

The comedian had a very direct and positive response for Olivia.

Despite the criticism over his latest Netflix stand-up specials, Dave was still swarmed by fans and paps at the end of the night. As he said, “I’m very famous.”

Munn recently came forth late last year and said that director Brett Ratner sexually harassed her.

Photo: WENN.com