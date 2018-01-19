Kim Kardashian Fries Lamar Odom On Twitter After Khloe Kardashian Jab

Lamar Odom quickly learned Thursday afternoon that you don’t mess with the Kardashians. After the retired NBA great took a jab at ex Khloe Kardashian and her penchant for dating NBA players, Kim Kardashian swooped in with an epic clapback on Twitter that had everyone talking.

Former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington tweeted, “Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player,” which got considerable responses. However, Sington nor Odom probably didn’t bank on Kim K chiming in to defend her sister’s name.

“Or second or third brothel,” Kardashian wrote in the caption for the retweet, garnering over 110,000 retweets and over 435,000 likes and counting.

The burn was so good, John Legend’s better half, Chrissy Teigen, even had to respond. Check out the tweets below.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH EM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018

Gaht*. Gaht too excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com