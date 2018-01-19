3rd Annual Yams Day Concert Shutdown After Brawl Erupts

The third annual Yams Day concert held to honor the life of Steven “A$AP Yams” Rodriguez was broken up Thursday night (Jan. 18) after a brawl erupted on the premises. While fan speculation regarding the reasons why the fight took place was high, the story is still very much in development.

As reported by several outlets, the Yams Day concert took place at the New York Expo Center. Aside from the A$AP Mob and its flagship artists A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Nav, G Perico, French Montana and more were all slated to take the stage. With A$AP Rocky on stage and two hours into the event, a fight broke out in the venue causing security to intervene according to a New York Daily News report.

It appears the fight broke out backstage, and there was early speculation that Tekashi 6ix9in started the brawl or was beat up and shot although he disputed the claims via a Facebook Live video. There was also an account of gunfire but the NYPD said that nothing the sort took place. Rocky was speaking to the crowd trying to get the stage cleared when the fight went down and was rushed to safety after the tensions grew.

As this story develops, we’ll return with updates.

YAMS day was shut down today after a huge brawl erupted backstage. pic.twitter.com/cFeokDCYzL — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 19, 2018

ASAP Rocky after the brawl at YAMS day. pic.twitter.com/WzCTyg4OQg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 19, 2018

Rocky was on stage trying to honor YAMS telling people to get off the stage and then a fight broke out. He didn’t even know it was happening Someone said they heard gunshots but not sure about that #yamsday — JEN ✨ BKLYN (@jenfrombk) January 19, 2018

There were no gunshots @ #YAMSDAY … jus a bunch a kids who don't kno wat a scrap is … all y'all scary af 🖕🏽😡🖕🏽 — max jeannSKEE (@rendezvous_eli) January 19, 2018

