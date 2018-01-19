Tom Hardy’s 1999 Rap Mixtape Surfaces Online [LISTEN]

Long before Tom Hardy became one of Hollywood’s brightest names he had dreams of being an MC. He even crafted a full length project that has been recently uncovered.

Back in 1999 he was known as Tommy No. 1 and actually had a record deal in place. Crafted with DJ / producer Eddie Too Tall AKA Ed Tracy (award winning television writer), Falling On Your Arse In 1999 was 18 tracks deep and featured a wide range of topics from the mind of Hardy.

According to an interview BBC conducted with Hardy in 2011, The Revenant actor picked up the microphone around 14 or 15 and has influential music executives backing him. “I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked out with (Grammy-winning producers) Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I’ve recorded loads of stuff but it’s never been released” he explained.

The effort was quietly uploaded to Bandcamp earlier this month but Pitchfork was savvy enough to spot it. Tom has yet to comment on the lost tape. You can give Falling a listen below.

