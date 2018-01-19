Jada Pinkett Smith Links Up With Facebook For Talk Show With Daughter Willow & Mother

Will Smith is currently all the rage on Instagram right now and if you don’t believe us just ask his 5.4 million followers. Now it looks like his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith is about to make a major move herself by landing her own talk show that will live on Facebook.

Deadline broke the news of the new show while covering Pinkett at Sundance, the show will feature Smith’s daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The talk show coming to Facebook Watch (Facebook’s platform for original content) will be called Red Table Talks and it is described as an inter-generational family talk show where the three women will talk about issues like sex, blended families, relationships, parenting, body image, fashion and beauty secrets.

Sounds very interesting.

Jada Pinkett Smith is already very active on her Facebook page confirmed the news by dropping a video prepping her fans to be ready for whats to come from the show when it launches in April. She even revealed that show will be filmed in the Pinkett Smith’s home, she promises to give us some behind the scenes action with the Smith family and friends. So yeah that means more Will Smith shenanigans.

This is definitely what the world needs right now more of the Smiths and we are totally here for it. We won’t be shocked if the “Icon” himself Jaden Smith has his own show coming. Matter of fact, hey Facebook a Will Smith show would be pretty damn entertaining as well. Just throwing that the idea out there.

So are we here for Jada’s new show? Discuss in the comment section below.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images