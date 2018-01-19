Drake’s OVO Air Jordan 8 PE’s Are On Sale For $40,000

The Drake OVO/Jordan collaborations have been tasty morsels for hypebeasts circling release dates for the past few years, but some exclusive OVO Air Jordan 8’s have just hit the market and it’ll take a hype overlord to get their claws on these joints.

Last year Drizzy flaunted a two pairs of Kentucky Blue Jordan VIII’s on his IG page to remind everyone that it’s good to be the King of The North in the rap game. Dubbed the “Calipari Pack” the black and blue and white and blue Jordans had sneakerheads fiendin’ for the chance to cop their own pair to stunt in.

Now those fiends will have their chance as the black and blue pairs have popped up at Flight Club for a cool $40,000.

Not too long after posting the “Calipari Pack” Dreezy held an online contest in which he’d bless the person with the best comment with a pair and it seems like not only did he honor his word, but that winner is now looking to cash in on the prize.

Best caption wins a Calipari pack…go. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

We can’t be mad though. Who wouldn’t wanna flip something free for $40k?

That being said we’re just wondering who out there is willing to put up a down payment on a house just to look fly out here in these streets.

