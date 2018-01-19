Kevin Hart To Open 2018 NBA All-Star Game, N.E.R.D. Will Perform Halftime Set

This year’s NBA All-Star Game takes place next month and features the talents of Kevin Hart and N.E.R.D. along with Pharrell Wiliams. The NBA announced that Hart will open the show, and N.E.R.D. will rock a halftime set.

The big game between the best of the Eastern and Western Conference squads kicks of Feb. 18, but before that Hart will take the All-Star stage to open the game and introduce the teams in what fans should expect the feature the funnyman’s zany antics. The NBA also shared that Fergie will open the game by singing the National Anthem before tip-off.

Skateboard P and his N.E.R.D. collective are back together again and will no doubt run through their respective hits while dropping tunes from their latest album, No_One Ever Really Dies.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Feb. 18 at 8 PM ET on TNT. Learn more about NBA All-Star Weekend by following this link.

Photo: WENN.com