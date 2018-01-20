Fabolous, Jadakiss & the Wu-Tang Clan Celebrate Launch of MTN Dew Ice In BK [Photos]

Last night, at Villain located in Williamsburgh Brooklyn, Moutain Dew brought hip-hop’s elite Fabolous, Jadakiss, and the Wu-Tang Clan under one roof to help celebrate the launch of their new drink MTN Dew Ice.

Power 105.1’s, DJ Clue kept the crowd engaged while they enjoyed the new crisp, clear carbonated drink that’s made with a splash of real juice. Notable guests in attendance were Miami Heat small forward Justise Winslow, fitness influencer Jen Selter and many more.

Fabolous and Jadakiss kicked off the iHeartRadio concert by each performing cuts off their joint project Friday on Elm Street before going into their own cuts such as “Breathe”, “Lituation”, Cuffing Season”, “We Gonna Make It”, “By Your Side” and “Who’s Real”. We caught up with the Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Method Man and Ghostface Killah before they hit the stage.

They closed out the mini concert by performing the classic Wu cuts we all love. MTN Dew Ice is available now in retail stores nationwide and Moutain Dew also announced that will be returning to the Super Bowl with a new joint: 60 in-game advertisement with Doritos. A teaser for the ad featuring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage dropped recently peep it below.

Last night’s concert was a hip-hop heads’ dream, to see more photos from the night hit the gallery below.

Photo: Dimitrius Kambouris/ Getty Imagesfor Mountain Dew

