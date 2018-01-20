Nipsey Hussle ft. YG “Last Time I Checc’d,” Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc “Wrote My Way Out” & More | Daily Visuals 1.19.17

Nipsey Hussle caused quite a stir on social media last week with some controversial comments but that isn’t keeping the West Side ridah from living the life he’s earned.

In his YG assisted visuals to “Last Time I Checc’d” young Cuz and young Blood stunt in some big boy toys while flaunting their respective blue and red uniforms in a show of unity. Something this new/old Amerikkka needs more of.

Back in New York Nas and Dave East link up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Aloe Blacc for some black-and-white visuals to “Wrote My Way Out.” Kind of weird seeing Lin-Manuel rap without being dressed like a dead president.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tinashe featuring Offset, Joey Bada$$, and more.

NISPEY HUSSLE FT. YG – “LAST TIME I CHECC’D”

NAS, DAVE EAST, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & ALOE BLACC – “WROTE MY WAY OUT”

TINASHE FT. OFFSET – “NO DRAMA”

JOEY BADA$$ – “WHEN THUGS CRY”

PAUL WALL FT. LIL KEKE & Z-RO – “WORLD SERIES GRILLZ”

J. LATELY – “ON IT”

RAZ SIMONE – “CLOUT”

MAZHE – “WISHFUL THINKING”