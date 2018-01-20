Mo’Nique Asked You To Boycott Netflix, But This Happened

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique wants y’all to boycott Netflix. However, Twitter’s reaction to her suggestion was less than enthusiastic.

Mo’Nique is big mad that Netflix paid her way less for her comedy special than it did for Amy Schumer’s. In an Instagram post, she calmly explained that Schumer caught an $11M for her special while she only got a mere $500K.

Netflix’s explanation was they don’t go buy resumes, but when pressed, it seemed they did go by resumes. Now Google Mo’Nique.

While Mo’Nique’s argument is valid, many weren’t trying to give up their Netflix & chill habit.

Cold world. Peep the mixed reactions below and on the flip. Also, let’s never forget that Mo’Nique coming for Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels surely didn’t help her cause.

I wonder why the general public reaction to Tracee Ellis Ross was supportive and the public reaction to Mo’Nique is so mixed when they’re essentially requesting the same thing? — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) January 19, 2018

Me looking at Monique trying to get us to boycott Netflix pic.twitter.com/5gvcvZz13X — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 19, 2018

Let’s be real… Mo’Nique is a LEGEND. Amy schumer should have never in a million years been offered more than her. Mo’Nique’s resumé is way too long for the disrespect. I proudly stand with her. — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) January 19, 2018

Real talk, when was the last time y’all found Monique funny? — Ice (@OfficiallyIce) January 19, 2018

Dave Chappelle got $20M per Netflix special Chris Rock got about $20M Amy Schumer was offered $11M (AND ATTEMPTED TO RENOGOTIATE AFTER LEARNING DAVE & CHRIS GOT $20M) Oscar-winner Mo’Nique is offered $500K and y’all have excuses? Wow. — black heterophobe (@iTerryTommy) January 19, 2018

