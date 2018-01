Word is there will be 2 new Drake songs dropping at midnight (Jan. 20). And they are here

As Drake noted on his Instagram, the songs are called “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The songs are from a 2-track EP titled Scary Hours.

Drake being Drizzy on both of these joints. “God’s Plan” has a bouncier groove while “Diplomatic Immunity” is a string-heavy number.

Listen below.