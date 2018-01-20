GLAAD To Honor Jay-Z At GLAAD Media Awards

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organization, best known as GLAAD, is one of the largest groups that speak on the behalf of the LGBT community. For its 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards, the group will honor Jay-Z for his song and video for “Smile” from his 4:44 album.

Jay-Z will earn a Special Recognition honor for “Smile,” which details him learning about his mother’s orientation and how healing it was for him to support her through that journey. Gloria Carter is also featured on the track and has come forth explaining how the conversation started with her son during Dusse Friday podcast last year. And for some, the song is one of the many highlights on Jay-Z’s latest studio project.

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards takes place in Beverley Hills, California on April 12 and in New York on May 5.

Take a look at Jay-Z’s “Smile” video below.

Photo: Getty