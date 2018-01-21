Kanye West Hosted ‘Honor Up’ Screening In L.A., Dame Dash Appreciative

Kanye West and Dame Dash never did buy Karmaloop, but they did make a movie together. Yeezy hosted a private screening for the flick, Honor Up, in Los Angeles, and it was lit.

Clips from the screening, Pusha T was in attendance, have made it online, including Dash bigging up West for the look.

“This n*gga showed out, made merch, looked out, showcased my platform on some honorable sh*t,” Dame said. “Sh*t is so real right now. Good looking, my n*gga. I gave him like fourteen hugs and pounds, too.”

All Yeezy had to say was “Love.”

Good to see smiling Yeezy, with a new baby girl named Chicago at home, out and about and flourishing, after suffering his now infamous mental break. You know that new album is going to be fiyah.

Honor Up is in theaters February 16. More on the flip.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Getty

1 2Next page »