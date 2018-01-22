Kodak Black’s Instagram Stunting Lands Him Back In Jail, Denied Bond

The struggle that is Kodak Black’s legal affairs is back in the news cycle, this after the beleaguered rapper was locked up once again last week. It appears that Kodak’s penchant for stunting on Instagram included waving a gun around minor and other acts that tipped off police, and now he faces seven new charges.

CBS Miami reports:

Kodak Black’s real name is Dieuson Octave. Since Octave was already on probation when he was arrested, Broward Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him to remain in jail.

He was booked into jail on Thursday night stemming from an incident Saturday, January 13th in which associates of his were reportedly seen in an Instagram post using marijuana and waving a gun around recklessly in front of a child.

Also due to the fact he was on probation, he was forbidden from having narcotics or firearms in his home. BSO says it happened inside his home in the upscale Grand Palms community just West of I-75 and off Pines Boulevard.

The network adds that the 20-year-old rapper now faces grand theft of a firearm, two charges of possession of a weapon by a state delinquent, marijuana possession, child neglect without great bodily harm, and two probation violation charges. Kodak is being held at the Broward County Jail.

“I could be standing in front of you today telling you a very different story if that young child had gotten ahold of that loaded gun. That causes concern to just for our own agency but for any detectives who see something like that. Thank goodness they were able to investigate and make an arrest and the child is safe,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright to the network.

Safe to say Young Kodak isn’t going to see the light of day or fresh free air anytime soon.

Photo: WENN.com