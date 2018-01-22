Top Dawg Entertainment Announces ‘The Championship Tour’ With Everybody

The entire TDE gang is going on tour. Today (Jan. 22), Top Dawg Entertainment announced that its entire roster—Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, et. al.—is going on ‘The Championship Tour.’

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour kicks off May 4 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and will hit spots like Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and New York before wrapping up June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion.

The ‘TDE: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR’ will feature Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR (who just dropped his debut album), Lance Skiiiwalker, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com. However, if you’re down with American Express, you can cop tickets before the general public in select cities starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23 at 10am through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.

Check out the full itinerary below.

TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri-May 04 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena Sat-May 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Sun-May 06 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Tue-May 08 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena Thu-May 10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum Sun-May 13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Mon-May 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Tue-May 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Thu-May 17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion Fri-May 18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Sat-May 19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman Tue-May 22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wed-May 23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Fri-May 25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Sat-May 26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sun-May 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Tue-May 29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden Wed-May 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri-Jun 01 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live Sat-Jun 02 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sun-Jun 03 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Tue-Jun 05 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Thu-Jun 07 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Fri-Jun 08 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion Sat-Jun 09 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Tue-Jun 12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed-Jun 13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri-Jun 15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sat-Jun 16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

*American Express presale