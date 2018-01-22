Home > News

Top Dawg Entertainment Announces ‘The Championship Tour’ With Everybody

 Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul & co. are going on tour.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 51 mins ago
KENDRICK LAMAR The Championship Tour  With special guests SZA, ScHoolboyQ and more Friday, June 8 BB&T Pavilion

Source: live nation / Live Nation

The entire TDE gang is going on tour. Today (Jan. 22), Top Dawg Entertainment announced that its entire roster—Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, et. al.—is going on ‘The Championship Tour.’

Produced by Live Nation, the  North American tour kicks off May 4 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and will hit spots like Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and New York before wrapping up June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion.

The ‘TDE: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR’ will feature Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR (who just dropped his debut album), Lance Skiiiwalker, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com. However, if you’re down with American Express, you can cop tickets before the general public in select cities starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23 at 10am through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.

Check out the full itinerary below.

TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Fri-May 04

Vancouver, BC*

Rogers Arena

Sat-May 05

Seattle, WA

White River Amphitheatre

Sun-May 06

Portland, OR

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tue-May 08

Oakland, CA*

Oracle Arena

Thu-May 10

Los Angeles, CA*

The Forum

Sun-May 13

San Diego, CA

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Mon-May 14

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue-May 15

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

Thu-May 17

Dallas, TX

Starplex Pavilion

Fri-May 18

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Sat-May 19

Houston, TX

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tue-May 22

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed-May 23

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri-May 25

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sat-May 26

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun-May 27

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue-May 29

New York, NY*

Madison Square Garden

Wed-May 30

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri-Jun 01

Bristow, VA (DC)

Jiffy Lube Live

Sat-Jun 02

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

Sun-Jun 03

Buffalo, NY

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Tue-Jun 05

Boston, MA

Xfinity Center

Thu-Jun 07

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Fri-Jun 08

Philadelphia, PA

BB&T Pavilion

Sat-Jun 09

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue-Jun 12

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Wed-Jun 13

Detroit, MI*

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri-Jun 15

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat-Jun 16

Pittsburgh, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

*American Express presale

