Top Dawg Entertainment Announces ‘The Championship Tour’ With Everybody

The entire TDE gang is going on tour. Today (Jan. 22), Top Dawg Entertainment announced that its entire roster—Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, et. al.—is going on ‘The Championship Tour.’
Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour kicks off May 4 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and will hit spots like Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and New York before wrapping up June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion.
The ‘TDE: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR’ will feature Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR (who just dropped his debut album), Lance Skiiiwalker, and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com. However, if you’re down with American Express, you can cop tickets before the general public in select cities starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23 at 10am through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.
Check out the full itinerary below.
TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Fri-May 04
|
Vancouver, BC*
|
Rogers Arena
|
Sat-May 05
|
Seattle, WA
|
White River Amphitheatre
|
Sun-May 06
|
Portland, OR
|
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|
Tue-May 08
|
Oakland, CA*
|
Oracle Arena
|
Thu-May 10
|
Los Angeles, CA*
|
The Forum
|
Sun-May 13
|
San Diego, CA
|
Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
|
Mon-May 14
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
Tue-May 15
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
Thu-May 17
|
Dallas, TX
|
Starplex Pavilion
|
Fri-May 18
|
Austin, TX
|
Austin360 Amphitheater
|
Sat-May 19
|
Houston, TX
|
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
|
Tue-May 22
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Wed-May 23
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|
Fri-May 25
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|
Sat-May 26
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|
Sun-May 27
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|
Tue-May 29
|
New York, NY*
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Wed-May 30
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|
Fri-Jun 01
|
Bristow, VA (DC)
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Sat-Jun 02
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hersheypark Stadium
|
Sun-Jun 03
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
|
Tue-Jun 05
|
Boston, MA
|
Xfinity Center
|
Thu-Jun 07
|
Hartford, CT
|
XFINITY Theatre
|
Fri-Jun 08
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
BB&T Pavilion
|
Sat-Jun 09
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Tue-Jun 12
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Wed-Jun 13
|
Detroit, MI*
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Fri-Jun 15
|
Chicago, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Sat-Jun 16
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
KeyBank Pavilion
*American Express presale