Member Of Nicki Minaj’s Former Group Hoodstars 7even-Up Shot In Brooklyn

Hip-Hop artist and Blackards CEO Jaquin “7even-Up” Royall is a close affiliate of Nicki Minaj and the pair were once members of the Hoodstars group. Royall was shot several times last week in Brooklyn and is currently in critical condition.

According to a report from The Source, Royall was leaving from a bar in Coney Island in New York City’s Brooklyn borough after which the shooting occurred. The report adds that Royall was also arrested after police discovered an illegal firearm on his person. While not much else online could be discovered regarding the case, a look at Minaj’s social media offers nothing in the way of related chatter.

On December 8 last year, Royall shared a post via his Instagram which featured a photo of he and Minaj along with a caption wishing her a happy birthday. Royall was in the Hoodstars, also stylized as Hood$tars, with Minaj, Scaff Beezy (Saafaree Samuels), and Lou$tar.

Photo: Getty