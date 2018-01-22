Future Fires Shot At Ciara Yet Again, Black Twitter Has Field Day With Slander

Future and Ciara‘s time as a couple didn’t pan out, but did result in the birth of their adorable son, Baby Future. However, the coals of hurt feelings past are still warm for the Freebandz leader and his subtle shot at his ex-lady was heard by Black Twitter who came through with the slander.

Future threw out a tweet Sunday night (Jan. 21) that fans caught as a subliminal shot at Ciara, this after Russell Wilson’s better half was getting trashed on social media for appearing to shame single women for not getting married.

Make sense on social media. Great Job — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 22, 2018

The responses to Future’s tweet naturally went for the obvious, citing the fact that his son with Ciara is now spending time with his NFL player stepdad and other choice low blows.

We’ve collected the slander from Black Twitter towards future below and on the following pages.

She Leveled Up and that's why your son calls him Papa Russ pic.twitter.com/vZlLqkKTnm — Tlynette (@Tlynette28) January 22, 2018

But she ain't messin with a Drug Addict! pic.twitter.com/pP8QfJVxnP — Tlynette (@Tlynette28) January 22, 2018

After 4 years, she still bothers you! 😂😂 — crescent_city985 (@crescentcity985) January 22, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »