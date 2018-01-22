Twitter Reacts To Star Of Star & Buc Wild Fame Joining Everday Struggle

Veteran media personality Troi “Star” Torain both thrilled and offended audiences as part of the Star & Buc Wild Morning Show, and his no-holds-barred style has remained abrasive over the years. After building up a loyal following via his own online network, the Objective Hater returns to the daily morning format on a large scale after it was announced he’s joining the Complex Media team of Everyday Struggle.

Everday Struggle‘s Nadeska Alexis and co-host DJ Akademiks rolled out the red carpet for Star, taking care to mention his time on New York’s Hot 97 and Power 105 among his other accomplishments in terrestrial radio. The show got off to a slow start with Star firmly letting the team know that he’s not there to make friends nor does he plan to show favor or bias but it eventually heated up. And of course, former co-host Joe Budden was often discussed as expected.

Fans of Star might know that he created an independent brand via his Shot97 YouTube channel which has since spun off into a series of shows including his own Star In The Morning program with co-hosts Shampoo and frequent commentators Dana, Number 9, Lady Shea, Meyer Lanksy and a cast of rotating characters. Much like he did in the 90s and early 2000s, Star seemingly has no filter and no subject is taboo.

While people of a certain age, to quote Star, might remember his time on air, the new generation of viewers will have to adjust their expectations as Joe Budden enjoyed outside notoriety as a rapper and avid social media sniper. However as seen below, it appears that so far, Star and DJ Akademiks are going to have some tense battles with Nadeska playing referee per usual.

Fans on Twitter have been going crazy over the announcement with Everyday Struggle trending on Twitter, and we’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Salute to Star for the new look.

STAR IS ON EVERYDAY STRUGGLE NOW? OH ITS A WRAP. — "I will win, the fun won't last" (@CrowleyHead) January 22, 2018

7 minutes into Everyday Struggle and Star already calling out Akademiks for his bs…might not be a bad Joe replacement so far — Leeroy (@imleeroygreen) January 22, 2018

Everyday Struggle is back loool Star is already on akademiks neck man called him thirsty 12 mins in 😂😂 — Libaan (@Libaan95_) January 22, 2018

Wow…The Hater is on Everyday Struggle! — Alfonso Quiller (@IceQuiller) January 22, 2018

Star being on Everyday Struggle is about to be crazy. Dude is hilarious lol — 👑🐻 (@Durrell_Burris) January 22, 2018

