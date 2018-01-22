Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks On Black-Ish & Salary Negotiations Via Twitter

Tracee Ellis Ross helped ABC’s hit sit-com Black-Ish emerge as one of television’s rare gems that depict social commentary with comedy while applying a much-needed bent towards Black people and culture. After a story from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Ross was bitter over the disparity in pay between she and headlining co-star Anthony Anderson, the glamorous actress took to Twitter to address the noise.

“I was in renegotiation, like many actors find themselves in during the fourth season of a successful show. I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV,” Ross shared over the weekend.

She added that THR‘s report about wage inequality between men and women in Hollywood incorrectly assessed her side of the story. Although THR wrote Ross issued threats of appearing in fewer episodes on Black-Ish, Ross herself said that never took place.

Ross concluded that while the report about her negotiations made her feel “awkward” to quote her statement, she did applaud fans and supporters who stood up for her in hoping that the gap narrows between the genders. Most fans will know that wage inequality, especially as it relates to Black women, is an issue dear to Ross’ heart.

Photo: WENN.com