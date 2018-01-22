Home > News

Childish Gambino Signs With RCA Records, New Music On Deck

Donald Glover's 2018 is looking to be nothing but W's.

Donald Glover is probably working harder than you. The renowned actor’s rapping alias Childish Gambino has signed a new deal with RCA Records. 

Variety reports that Glover and his agency Wolf + Rothstein have partnered with RCA for a record deal and label deal.

“Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era,” RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge told Variety of the signing. “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

Glover simply added, “It was a necessary change of pace.”

The previous pace couldn’t have been too bad considering Glover copped literally a handful of Grammy nominations this year for his Awaken My Love! album and single “Redbone.”

Glover’s FX series Atlanta is set to return in March

