Childish Gambino Signs With RCA Records, New Music On Deck

Donald Glover is probably working harder than you. The renowned actor’s rapping alias Childish Gambino has signed a new deal with RCA Records.

Variety reports that Glover and his agency Wolf + Rothstein have partnered with RCA for a record deal and label deal.

“Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era,” RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge told Variety of the signing. “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

Glover simply added, “It was a necessary change of pace.”

The previous pace couldn’t have been too bad considering Glover copped literally a handful of Grammy nominations this year for his Awaken My Love! album and single “Redbone.”

Glover’s FX series Atlanta is set to return in March

Photo: WENN.com